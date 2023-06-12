2 suspects in Warren shooting, marijuana facility robbery arrested

Two men accused of robbing a marijuana dispensary and shooting a security guard Friday in Warren are scheduled to be charged in court, police said.

Officers were called at about 1 a.m. Friday to a commercial marijuana facility on Sherwood near Frazho for a report of shots fired, authorities said.

They arrived and found a male security guard, 40, with gunshot wounds to his extremities. Police rendered first aid, applying tourniquets to control his bleeding, officials said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, two men arrived at the business and knocked on the door. As the security guard approached, one of the men fired a weapon at him through the door, detectives said. Multiple rounds struck the guard.

The two men then went into the business and took a small safe, police said.

Investigators were able to identify a vehicle the suspects used in the robbery. Further investigation led detectives to identify and arrest two suspects. Police said one of the men is an employee at the facility.

"I am thankful that the victim will survive his injuries," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said Monday in a statement. "Our thoughts are with him, hoping for a full and speedy recovery."

