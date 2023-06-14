66-year-old charged in child sexually abusive material case

A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with child sexually abusive material, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

Michael Cunningham of Shelby Township was arrested June 2, representatives said in a statement.

Investigators allegedly linked his address to a tip the Macomb Area Computer Enforcement unit with the Sheriff's Office received from the Department of Homeland Security about child pornography being downloaded online, according to the release.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Cunningham's home, seizing electronic evidence including laptops, hard drives and thumb drives, officials said.

"Initial reviews revealed child pornography; however, further forensic review yielded over 1,000 images and videos of child sexually abusive material," according to the release.

Cunningham was arraigned June 5 through 41-A District Court on three counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and three counts of using computers to commit a crime, records show.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Bond was set at $50,000, and Cunningham posted bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 20. Another hearing follows at 3 p.m. June 27.