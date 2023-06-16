3 arrested after leading Warren police on multi-city chase in stolen car

Three people were arrested Thursday after leading Warren police on a 50-minute car chase through multiple cities and then fleeing on foot, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, officers at about 4:05 p.m. Thursday were on patrol in the area of Stephens and Hayes Roads when a black 2015 Chrysler 300 drew their attention. A driver and two passengers were inside the vehicle. The officers checked Secretary of State records and found that the vehicle had been reported stolen in April from Farmington Hills.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but it sped away. The officers pursued at moderate speeds, officials said, and the vehicle led them through several streets in Warren and Detroit.

At one point, the suspect vehicle got onto Interstate 75 and then exited at Jefferson Avenue in Detroit while continuing to flee. The vehicle stopped suddenly in the Interstate 94 and Kelly Road area in Harper Woods.

Officials said the vehicle's three occupants got out of the car and ran in various directions.

Warren police with the help of a Michigan State Police canine unit searched for the suspects. All three of the car's occupants were located and arrested without incident, police said. The three were taken to the Warren Police Department.

One of the suspects is a 20-year-old Warren resident and the other two are Detroit residents, ages 19 and 20. Police said all three have previous felony convictions.

Investigators searched the Chrysler and found a handgun, ammunition, narcotics and cash.

Detectives said they would submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office to determine charges.