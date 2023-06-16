'We knew he was great': Parents of Fraser teacher killed in hit-and-run mourn their loss

The parents of Connor McMahon, a 23-year-old social studies teacher at Fraser High School who was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday night, said their son loved life, teaching and wanted to make a difference.

McMahon was changing a flat tire on the side of Interstate-94 near Eight Mile Road when he was struck by a car around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene but the driver of the vehicle that hit him had fled on foot. Harper Woods Police later reported that they had arrested a 25-year-old Clinton Township woman believed to be the driver.

McMahon was on his way home from a rained-out Detroit Tigers game at Comerica Park. He was about to begin his sixth summer as a counselor at the Recreation Authority of Roseville and Eastpointe's day camp and the group had organized a staff bonding experience, his parents Corey and Kathleen McMahon said.

Corey McMahon, 53, said his son was always inclusive and made everyone feel like they were his best friend. He kept in touch with friends from elementary school all the way up through college, when Connor attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

"He was just the best we could ask for," McMahon said. "He put himself through the University of Michigan, got his teaching certificate, and (was) hired back in with his alma mater and he couldn't have been happier."

Michael Lipinski, 25, had worked with McMahon as a counselor at the summer day camp since 2018 and the two were roommates at the University of Michigan where they attended many UM sporting events together

"He got season tickets and he would wait outside to be one of the first in line to get into the (basketball) games. He was always dedicated to whatever he did," Lipinski said. "If a new video game console came out he was camping outside the Gamestop the night before."

Lipinski and McMahon also shared a love for classic rock or "dad music," Lipinski said. The two performed "I'm Still Standing" in karaoke for their campers one summer and went to see Elton John at Comerica Park last year.

Connor was "totally dedicated to teaching," and loved his job, his father said. He decided to become a teacher at an early age, inspired by one of his own Fraser High School teachers.

"He was so prepared he would spend four hours a night working on lesson plans for the next day," McMahon said. "He was going to be the teacher that made a difference, the teacher that taught in a different way than just presenting a class book and reading out of it."

Connor would do anything to get his student's attention, working in anything from Spongebob to Happy Days to make lessons fun, according to his father.

"He loved his life and he had fun," Kathleen McMahon said. "He dressed a little goofy, he loved wearing these button-up shirts that had different patterns. ... He'd either wear Spider-Man or Marvel or Star Wars."

McMahon has just been chosen to lead the Link Crew mentorship program at Fraser High School next fall and was going to undergo training for it this summer, Kathleen McMahon said.

Connor would do "anything to help out the school," his father added.

"He brought energy, he put smiles on people's faces and, he was going to be perfect in that role," Corey McMahon said.

Lipinski, McMahon's long-time friend, said he always put a smile on the camper's faces. They took the campers on field trips, played games and one summer even organized a color run.

"It's very apparent that he was meant to be a teacher and meant to work with kids," Lipinski said. "He was just the center of it all and he loved every minute of it."

McMahon had a penchant for movies, particularly the Marvel superhero franchise, and even introduced himself to his class on the first day of school in a video dressed as Spider-Man.

"If somebody told you that I was some average, happy go lucky teacher without a care in the world, that I was like any other teacher you've ever had, then somebody lied," Connor McMahon told his students in a video on the first day of school. "But my story, like any other good story worth telling, is just about somebody who wanted to be greater and make a difference."

In his free time, McMahon enjoyed watching UM and Detroit sports teams and playing video games like Mario Kart and Mortal Kombat, his father said.

"Anything that was fun, if it was going to a game, or a movie or a concert, or just getting together with friends," Corey McMahon said. "If none of those were going on, it would be online playing with some friends out of state."

McMahon graduated from UM with a degree in secondary education in 2021 and was very proud to have put himself through college on his own using scholarships and grants, his mother Kathleen said. He was planning to return to UM to get a master's degree in the future.

He grew up in Roseville, the fourth generation in his family to do so, and has one younger brother Carter who is a rising senior at Fraser High School.

"We'd go to parent-teacher conferences and the teachers were talking about both of my sons. ... They were best friends," Corey McMahon said. "They loved playing video games together, they both had shoe collections, they both love sports."

The family has been emotionally and physically drained during the tear-filled days since learning about Connor's death, said Corey McMahon, who hasn't been able to eat or sleep.

"It's an indescribable heaviness that you kind of feel on yourself. It's just like a sadness that's like a weighted blanket on you that you just can't stop, you can't take it off," Kathleen McMahon said.

McMahon's parents said they have also been overwhelmed by the support shown for their son on social media.

"It's very comforting to know that he was appreciated," Kathleen McMahon said. "We knew he was great and all but we're his parents and I was glad to see you know, that beyond our house he was the same everywhere he went."

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money for McMahon's funeral services and his parents said they plan to start a scholarship at Fraser High School with the rest of the funds.

"We're hoping to at least start something at the school that he was teaching at so that he can give back to the kids because that's all he ever wanted to do," Kathleen McMahon said.

His parents said McMahon did everything right when he was hit by another driver. His flashers were on and he was changing his tire on the shoulder side of his own vehicle. Kathleen McMahon said she is glad the other driver was apprehended and hopes there will be some kind of consequence.

"She left my son laying on I-94," Corey McMahon said.

