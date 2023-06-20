Eastpointe man charged with fatal shooting of brother

An Eastpointe man has been charged with shooting and killing his brother at their home after an argument, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

McKinnley Hearon, 42, allegedly shot his brother June 15 at their home in Eastpointe, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. He initially told police when they arrived that his brother was not home, but police found the brother's body behind the house.

Hearon is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, lying to police and felony firearm. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the murder charge.

"Violence in the family is devastating, and unacceptable," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement. "What happened in this instance is a tragedy. We will work diligently with the Eastpointe Police Department to ensure justice."

He was arraigned Tuesday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe. His bond was set at $2 million.

