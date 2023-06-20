Macomb County appoints new Health Department director

Deputy Director Krista Willette, a registered nurse, has been appointed director of the Macomb County Health Department, County Executive Mark Hackel said Tuesday.

Willette began working there in 1995, according to the news release. Her first role was as a public health nurse, but she helped supervise and manage many programs, including community outreach and maternal and child health and clinic services, while working her way up to deputy director, Hackel said.

“Krista’s background gives her the experience and unique perspective required for leading the Macomb County Health Department,” Hackel said in a statement. “She knows the programs and the people, and she’s connected to the individuals and families we serve. This knowledge, combined with her skills as a trained medical professional, ensures a strong future for our Health Department and the important programming it provides.”

As deputy director, Willette oversaw the health department's daily operations, helping manage a budget of $31 million and overseeing 250 employees.

She is filling the post left by Andrew Cox, who was promoted recently to director of health and community services after working the job since January 2021, according to the Macomb Daily.

The Macomb County Health Department’s medical director, Dr. Kevin Lokar, has been working in the same capacity for the St. Clair County Health Department in neighboring St. Clair County, Macomb officials confirmed Monday.

Lokar is remotely working as acting medical director in St. Clair County following the unexpected departure of Dr. Najibah Rehman. She resigned in April without a public explanation.

She has a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Oakland University and a master of science in administration from Central Michigan University, according to the county. Willette is also a member of the County Community Action Advisory Board and Substance Use Disorder Oversight Policy Board.

"It is an honor to be given the opportunity to lead the Health Department,” Willette said in the news release. “I look forward to continuing to work with the dedicated professionals of the department to reestablish priorities and move the department forward post-COVID response."

Willette will oversee the health department's four divisions, Environmental Health Services, Family Health Services, Community Health Planning and Promotion and Disease Control.

