Ex-Macomb Co. Prosecutor offered plea deal in embezzlement case

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith was offered a plea deal that includes a year in the county jail during a pretrial hearing Wednesday in front of Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Nanci Grant, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

The former county official has been accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug and drunken driving forfeiture funds, conspiracy to commit forgery, tampering with evidence and conducting criminal enterprises.

Under the deal offered by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office, Smith would plead guilty to official misconduct in office, a 5-year common law felony; tampering with evidence, a 4-year felony; and conspiracy to commit forgery, a 14-year felony. Seven counts would be dropped.

He'd also have to pay $25,000 in restitution when sentenced to a year in jail, according to the document laying out the agreement.

A Michigan State Police investigation found that Smith re-allocated over $600,000 of funds from drunk driving and drug cases designated for law enforcement and used it for parties, gifts and a home security system. He faces state charges including embezzlement, conspiracy to commit forgery, evidence tampering, conspiracy of a criminal enterprise and misconduct in office.

A trial date had been set for Oct. 19.

Three former associates, including Smith's ex-chief assistant prosecutor Derek Miller, his chief operating officer Benjamin Liston and William Weber, the owner of a Macomb electronics business, pleaded guilty to related offenses and are cooperating in Smith's prosecution.

Smith resigned from his position as Macomb County Prosecutor, which he had held for 15 years, in 2020.

He pleaded guilty in 2021 to federal charges of obstructing justice and was sentenced to 21 months in prison. He served seven months and was released to community confinement in January.

An FBI investigation found that Smith used $75,000 from his political campaign fund for personal use and then pressured a friend and two assistant county prosecutors to lie on his behalf to federal authorities.

Grant is serving as the judge because Macomb Circuit Court judges recused themselves.

