Jobbie Nooner party proceeds despite rain, gray skies

Clouds and rain on Friday didn't stop one of the largest Lake St. Clair parties of the year as boaters and revelers gathered early afternoon for the annual Jobbie Nooner off the shores of Gull Island.

The turnout for the 49-year-old annual tradition of playing hooky from work to party on the water was affected by the rain, but some dedicated attendees and newcomers were on the lake by noon anyway ready to party.

The rain became heavier around noon, when the party usually begins, but let up just enough around 1 p.m. for people to jump into the water and step out from under their boat’s canopies.

“This is about the tenth of what we normally get, so this is a very small crowd,” said St. Clair County Sheriff's Marine Division Sergeant Gary Reiss.

This year's weather was a departure from last year, when attendance was much higher because of clear skies and temperatures hitting the low 90s. The Jobbie Nooner in 2021 was a rain-soaked event.

A heavy police presence was still patrolling around Gull Island despite the smaller crowds.

The U.S Coast Guard, the St. Clair County Sheriff's office, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, U.S Customs and Border Patrol and other police departments were present by noon. Reiss said about 10 officers from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s patrol the island all day for Jobbie Nooner, while working with other departments.

