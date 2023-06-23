Sterling Heights woman charged with torture, abuse of boyfriend's elderly mother

A Sterling Heights woman has been charged with the torture and abuse of her boyfriend's elderly mother, according to Macomb County prosecutors.

Laura Tisdelle, 40, allegedly was the sole caregiver of her boyfriend's 80-year-old mother while her boyfriend went on a five day trip, according to a press release from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Her boyfriend returned home Wednesday to find his mother restrained to the bed with her hands tied together, severely beaten and lying in her own urine and feces, according to prosecutors. The woman is in critical condition in the hospital.

"The torture and abuse allegedly inflicted upon a defenseless, elderly woman is a grim testament to the darkest corners of our society. It is my solemn duty to prosecute these heinous acts. We will ensure that the victim's voice is heard, her pain acknowledged, and her perpetrator held accountable," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement.

Tisdelle was charged with torture, first-degree vulnerable adult abuse, unlawful imprisonment and third-offense domestic violence.

She was arraigned Friday in 41A District Court in Sterling Heights. She received a $200,000 cash/surety bond and must wear a GPS and alcohol tether if she is released.

