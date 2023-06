The Detroit News

Westbound Interstate 94 in Macomb County has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash Saturday morning closed it for several hours.

The crash occurred at about 5:30 a.m. at I-94 and Shook Road, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours for the investigation and cleanup and traffic was detoured. The freeway reopened at about 11:20 a.m.