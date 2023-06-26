Warren officer fired after video showed him punching prisoner

Warren — In a decision he described as "clear and obvious," the city's police commissioner said Monday he's fired a Warren cop who was charged with assault in connection to a June 13 incident in which he's seen on video punching a 19-year-old prisoner before throwing him into a cell.

Matthew Rodriguez, 48, waived a hearing last week with Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer to determine the officer's employment status. Dwyer announced his decision to terminate the 14-year veteran officer in a Monday press release.

"This incident no doubt reflected negatively on every member of this Department," the police commissioner said in the release. "A comprehensive internal investigation showed that Rodriguez violated multiple Department policies and procedures. Given the totality of this incident, the decision to terminate Rodriguez's employment was clear and obvious."

Rodriguez was charged in Warren's 37th District Court last week with misdemeanor assault and battery, and willful neglect of duty in connection with the alleged attack. Following the arraignment, Dwyer held a press conference in his office in which he played video showing Rodriguez punching the prisoner in the face before throwing him into a cell.

Dwyer said an internal affairs investigation was launched within a few hours of the incident, and Rodriguez was placed on paid suspension, which was changed to unpaid suspension after the charges were filed. Dwyer said he ordered the suspect, who'd been arrested for carjacking, to be evaluated at a hospital, and said no injuries were suffered, and no complaint ever filed.

"Like everybody, I was shocked and appalled when I observed Rodriguez’s actions," Dwyer said. "These actions were completely unjustified and unprofessional, ultimately resulting in criminal charges against him."

