Pedestrian dies after being struck by two vehicles in Macomb Township

Macomb Township ― A Roseville man died Sunday after being struck by two cars while walking across a Macomb Township road, the county sheriff's office said.

Macomb County Sheriff's deputies were called at about 5 a.m. Sunday to a location on Gratiot near Abington Circle North in the township for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 44-year-old man was struck by a Chevy Silverado pickup truck that was traveling south on Gratiot. The pickup's driver immediately called 911 and reported a pedestrian was laying in the roadway.

As he spoke with dispatchers, he told officials a Ford Taurus struck the pedestrian.

First responders arrived and pronounced the pedestrian deceased at the scene.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Officials said it doesn't appear that either driver was affected by drugs or alcohol.

