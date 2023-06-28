Warren police: Hundreds of arrests made in massive enforcement operation

Warren — The city's Police Commissioner Wednesday announced the results of a four-week initiative he called "the largest directed enforcement operation in department history" that ended last week with more than than 400 arrests.

Police Commissioner William Dwyer said Operation P.A.C.T. (Preventing Acts of Community Tragedy), which ran from May 29 to June 23, focused on violent crime, property crimes and traffic enforcement. The effort resulted in 442 arrests with 718 charges issued, 393 of them felony charges, along with the seizures of 68 firearms and 73 vehicles. During the initiative, officers recovered 24 stolen vehicles and issued 2,101 citations, Dwyer said.

"ln early May, I directed officers to conduct this operation starting as the summer months approached," Dwyer said during a press conference in his office. "The goal of this four-week directed enforcement operation was for officers to conduct a sweep of all areas of the city and focus on those crimes which impact the community's sense of safety, security and overall well-being."

Dwyer said the initiative was to meant send a message.

"I felt it important that the department take proactive enforcement action at the start of summer so that the community understands that the Warren Police Department will not tolerate violent crime, gun crimes, orproperty crimes," Dwyer said. "The Warren Police Department also took a proactive approach towards traffic enforcement, particularly in the residential areas."

The hundreds of arrestees lived in 45 cities across Michigan, as well as in Ohio and Illinois, and ranged in age from 18-69 years old, plus 17 juveniles under 18 who were "apprehended in the commission of various crimes including illegal firearm possession," Dwyer said.

Charges filed following arrests made under the initiative include criminal sexual assault, assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, home invasion and gun offenses, the police commissioner said.

"Many of those arrested had previous felony convictions and faced additional charges as a habitualoffender or charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm," Dwyer said.

Arrests made under Operation P.A.C.T. include the June 5 apprehension of Jordan Berry, who allegedly fired gunshots during an altercation in the parking lot of Michigan Collegiate High School on Ryan Road. Berry, 22, was charged June 9 with four firearms-related felonies.

Another Operation P.A.C.T. case involved a stolen Dodge Durango, which Warren officers pursued into Detroit on June 6, Dwyer said.

"Officers watched as the Dodge entered a driveway on Helen Street in Detroit," Dwyer said. "Officers quickly arrested the driver of the stolen Dodge without incident. At the residence, officers noticed the presence of many stolen vehicles consistent with a chop shop."

Police recovered nine stolen vehicles from the house and turned information about the chop shop over to the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Theft Unit for further investigation and to submit a warrant seeking charges, Dwyer said.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts added: "I want this operation to serve as a reminder to the public that the Warren Police Department is having zero tolerance for violent crime, gun crimes, and property crime as we get into the busy summer months."

