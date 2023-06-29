CPS supervisor on leave after 9-month-old girl dies, state says

A supervisor for Michigan's Child Protective Services is on administrative leave after a 9-month-old girl died under the state's supervision.

Kinsley Evans died June 26 in Eastpointe, according to her obituary. Her mother said on a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for the baby's funeral that she had been fighting to get her daughter back for the previous few weeks. Kinsley's mother was not able to be reached for comment.

"The system failed me," Kinsley's mother wrote. "I need justice the family is suffering from this. We ask if anybody can please help anything will help please pray for our family."

Bob Wheaton, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, confirmed that a supervisor involved in the case has been placed on administrative leave "while the department investigates how (Kinsley's case) was handled."

"The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services takes very seriously its responsibility to protect children," Wheaton said.

Children continue to die under CPS care, despite federal monitoring that has been in place since 2008, a Detroit News investigation found. In the past 10 years, 371 Michigan children died from abuse or neglect when their parents had a CPS complaint in the two years prior to the child's death.

Families of children who have died while under CPS's jurisdiction for abuse or neglect investigations have said the state agency is not doing its job investigating abuse and neglect properly.

