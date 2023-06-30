Police obtain arrest warrant for suspect in Chippewa Valley High threat

An 18-year-old San Juan, Puerto Rico man is accused of making a threat in May against Chippewa Valley High School in Clinton Township, police said.

Clinton Township police officials said they worked with the FBI to identify the suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest on a felony charge of making a false report or threat of terrorism. If convicted, the man faces up to 20 years in prison.

Police said the suspect made the threat against the high school on Sunday, May 21, 2023, using a phone with an unknown number with a Florida area code. After the threat was reported to school officials, they put the building into lockdown the next day and dismissed students early as a precaution.

