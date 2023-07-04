Man hit by van in Harrison Twp. dies; driver, 84, arrested

An 84-year-old driver could face charges after fatally striking a man Monday night in Harrison Township, Macomb County Sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies were dispatched to Jefferson Avenue north of Cottrell around 10:50 p.m. and found a 47-year-old man who had been hit by a van and was laying in a driveway, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The Troy resident was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

An investigation found the man was trying to cross the street when struck by a Ford van, according to the release. The driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities. His van was impounded.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the incident, sheriff's officials said. Deputies administered field sobriety tests and a blood sample collected through a search warrant will be sent to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab for analysis, according to the release.

"The 84-year-old male was lodged at the Macomb County Jail for Operating While Impaired Causing Death, however, was later released pending the results of the investigation," the Sheriff's Office said.

Other details were not released Tuesday.

mhicks@detroitnews.com