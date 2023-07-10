Ex-Warren cop accused of punching suspect now facing federal civil rights charges

A former Warren police officer accused of punching a suspect while in custody now faces federal civil rights charges, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Matthew Rodriguez was previously charged with assault and battery and fired after a video of him punching a 19-year-old prisoner at the Warren lockup surfaced in June.

The misdemeanor assault charges previously filed by Lucido will be dismissed to allow the federal case to move forward, the prosecutor said in a statement Monday.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office through Dawn Ison has now charged Rodriguez with a ten-year civil rights violation," Lucido said. "The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office will be deferring to the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan to prosecute this case as the federal system has a legal mechanism for civil rights violations and its penalties."

The charges stem from an incident involving a 19-year-old in Warren police custody on June 13. Jaquwan Smith was arrested that day and held at the Warren Police Department in connection with an alleged armed robbery, according to Lucido's statement.

A video provided by the police department shows Rodriguez, a 14-year veteran of the force, punching Smith in the face and slamming him into the ground during booking.

Two other police officers quickly intervened, the video shows, and reported Rodriguez's use of force, according to Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer. Smith was taken to a hospital but uninjured.

Rodriguez, 48, was charged in Warren's 37th District Court a week after the incident and fired on June 26. Dwyer previously said the decision to end his employment was "clear and obvious."

"We are cooperating with the U.S. Attorney to ensure that when fundamental liberties are threatened, justice prevails," Lucido said. "Together, we will strive to bring about justice and ensure righteousness in the legal system, reminding everyone that the protection of civil rights is a cornerstone of our democracy."

hmackay@detroitnews.com