Former Macomb County employee pleads to stealing drugs from medical examiner's office

A former Macomb County employee has pleaded no contest to stealing drugs from the county medical examiner's office in February, according to prosecutors.

Jocelyn Fetting, 33, took drugs from the Macomb County Medical Examiner's Office with the intent to sell them, according to a press release from the prosecutor's office. She was charged with conspiracy with the intent to deliver drugs, delivery of Suboxone, delivery of Adderall and larceny.

She faces up to seven years in prison for the intent to deliver and delivery of Suboxone and Adderall charges. Fetting's no contest plea will be treated as a guilty plea at sentencing. No contest pleas can be entered to avoid civil liability or because the defendant does not remember the crime.

"The defendant's actions not only betrayed her former colleagues, but also compromised the safety and well-being of the community," Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido said in a statement. "Let this be a lesson that the pursuit of personal gain, at the expense of integrity ultimately led to a self-inflicted sentence."

