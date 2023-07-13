State grant to fund inclusive playground for special needs children in Clinton Township

Children with special needs in Macomb County's Clinton Township will be able to enjoy a playground built with their needs in mind thanks to a $1 million grant from the state.

The playground, to be located adjacent to the Clinton Township Civic Center on Romeo Plank Road south of Canal Road, will accommodate children with physical and intellectual disabilities with features like wheelchair ramps, shaded areas, quiet zones, Braille boards and sign-language boards.

The state funding for the “Inclusive Playground” was secured by state Rep. Denise Mentzer, D-Mount Clemens, and state Sen. Veronica Klinefelt, D-Eastpointe, who attended a press conference Thursday morning at the site.

“Clinton Township is the largest township in the state by population, but the 7th largest municipality in the state,” Clinton Township Treasurer Paul Gieleghem told the News. “Clinton is also home to nearly 25% of Macomb county’s families with disabilities, which makes it that much more important that this is being built here.”

The state’s contribution accelerated work on the project that began in 2019. To date, the playground’s fundraising committee has raised more than $100,000 under the guidance of AnnMarie Ottoy, a parent from Clinton Township whose son, Zach, is developmentally disabled.

"He's actually going be 24 years old this year," Ottoy told The News. "His experiences growing up really led me to this point of just wanting to have build a more inclusive community. Many children with disabilities spend a lot of time in doctors' offices, therapists' offices and in special education classrooms, and don't have a real opportunity to pursue the regular everyday stuff like playing and making friends."

Once Gieleghem had heard Ottoy's story, he knew there would be no one better fit to lead the committee.

“The inclusive playground got started years ago when I received a letter (from Ottoy) saying, ‘Hey, there’s a number of families with members with disabilities nearby, and they need someplace to play and equipment that is designed for everybody,’” Gieleghem said. “That letter spoke to me, and so I reached out and I told AnnMarie that I would bring this matter before the board to form a committee to start working on it, but that she had to agree to chair the committee.”

The committee was tasked with researching, designing and coordinating with the Clinton Civic Center, Gieleghem said.

Committee members are hopeful that they will be ready to break ground at the Civic Center in spring 2024 after more fundraising and planning with local engineers. The project will take $1.3 million to finish, according to Ottoy.

“It really seemed like a long stretch of road in front of us to get enough funds,” Ottoy said. “This donation makes it all a reality. I’m just incredibly grateful for the opportunity to create this space for our community and for the kids and the families here in Clinton Township.”