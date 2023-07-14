Ex-Warren cop accused of punching suspect barred from police gig ahead of trial

Matthew Rodriguez, a former Warren police officer charged with a federal civil rights crime after being captured on video last month punching a suspect who was being fingerprinted in the police department's booking room, was released on $10,000 bond Friday and barred from working in law enforcement or corporate security while awaiting trial.

The move by U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth Stafford came four days after federal prosecutors announced charges against Rodriguez, accusing the former officer of violating Jaquwan Smith's civil rights by assaulting him without justification. She also barred Rodriguez from contacting Smith and witnesses, possessing firearms or dangerous weapons and ordered him to surrender any concealed pistol licenses within 48 hours.

Rodriguez said little during the five-minute court hearing beyond "yes" when asked if he had read the criminal case and understood his rights. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

The court appearance follows Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer releasing video of the June 13 incident when Rodriguez, a 14-year veteran of the force, allegedly punched Smith in the face and slammed him to the ground while booking him. While on the ground, Rodriguez punched Smith repeatedly in the head and slammed his head into the floor, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Rodriguez's defense lawyer, Elias Muawad, has said he is reviewing the case and seeking medical records and video of the alleged assault.

"He's entitled to be considered innocent until proven guilty," Muawad said. "We'll look at this case, see what we have and go from there."

The charge filed against Rodriguez is based on the alleged assault and not the race of the victim, but the incident and its specific cause remain under investigation, U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

Rodriguez has not been charged with a hate crime based on race but additional charges can always be filed as the investigation continues, she added. Smith is Black; Rodriguez's race is not clear.

Misdemeanor assault charges previously filed by Macomb County prosecutors will be dismissed to allow the federal case to move forward, county Prosecutor Peter Lucido said Monday.

The alleged assault happened after Smith was arrested June 13 for carjacking.

Attorneys for Smith last month filed a $50 million federal civil rights lawsuit that lists as defendants Rodriguez and two unnamed officers.

"The training provided to … Rodriguez and other officers on the use of force was inadequate," the lawsuit alleged. "The inadequacy of training on the use of force was the result of the City of Warren's deliberate indifference."

Smith's attorney James Harrington of the Southfield law firm Fieger, Fieger, Kenney & Harrington has said his client told him that Rodriguez punched Smith after he'd defended himself against a profanity.

"Officer Rodriguez called him a 'little b____,' and Mr. Smith says, 'I ain't no little b____,'" Harrington said his client told him. "That's when Officer Rodriguez decides to strike Mr. Smith square in the face."

rsnell@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @robertsnellnews

Hannah Mackay contributed.