Warren police seize 2 kilos of fentanyl, 3,500 meth pills in Roseville raid

Warren police seized two kilograms, or more than four pounds, of fentanyl along with several other drugs Thursday during a raid Thursday of a home in Roseville.

The raid followed an investigation after police received a tip that a resident was allegedly selling narcotics out of his Roseville home. They said they learned the suspect, a convicted felon, is on probation for various drug crimes in Macomb County.

Investigators were able to confirm the suspect was selling drugs out of his residence and obtained a search warrant, which they executed Thursday.

Police seized two kilograms, or more than four pounds, of fentanyl, one kilogram, or more than one pound, of methamphetamine, about 3,500 methamphetamine pills as well as small amounts of cocaine and heroin in the search. A 23-year-old man also was arrested.

During the raid, police also found narcotic manufacturing equipment, including a pill press, and four firearms — one of which was modified with a fully automatic switch intact, they said.

Officials said detectives are finalizing their report and will meet local and federal prosecutors to determine what charges the suspect will face and in which jurisdiction. A decision could come early next week, they said.

"The DEA has said that one kilogram of fentanyl can kill up to 500,000 people," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "This suspect is a convicted felon who was in possession of two kilograms of fentanyland illegal firearms. Thanks to the efforts of (our investigators), a large amount of deadly fentanyl and illegal weapons are off the streets."

