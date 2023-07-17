COVID fraud charge against Eastpointe Mayor Owens heads to trial

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens waived her right to a preliminary examination in court Monday afternoon and is headed for trial on a charge of submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 grant in 2020, Assistant Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Sian Hengeveld said Monday.

Owens has been accused of submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 grant in 2020 and the case will proceed to a arraignment and pretrial in the 16th Judicial Circuit Court later this month.

Owens faces felony charges in connection to a CARES Act grant she applied for in November 2020. She was given $10,000 under false pretenses, according to Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido's Office. Owens, who is running for reelection in a four candidate Aug. 8 primary, will face pretrial motions in Macomb County Circuit Court later this month.

Owens' lawyer did not respond to an immediate request Monday for comment.

The false pretense charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Owens' circuit court arraignment and pretrial are scheduled for July 31 at 1:30 p.m. before Judge Jennifer Faunce, Hengveld said.

Owens, the city's youngest and first Black mayor, was sued by Eastpointe residents last year. The residents claimed that Owens violated their First Amendment rights and abused her authority to silence critics during public comment periods at City Council meetings

An injunction issued by a Detroit federal judge last year barred city officials from stopping public comment during the meetings.

hmackay@detroitnews.com