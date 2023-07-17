Macomb Township sewer upgrade done, lane closures lifted as new project starts

A five-month-long construction project on a sewer interceptor at 21 Mile and Garfield roads in Macomb Township is complete and all lanes of traffic have reopened, Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Candice Miller said Monday.

The sewer, which runs down Garfield Road from 21 Mile to 18 Mile, was "severely deteriorated" and the work was necessary to prevent a pipe collapse and potential sinkhole, according to the county Department of Public Works. A second underground infrastructure project to reduce odors and protect the sewer system from highly corrosive gases has begun but does not require any lane closures, Miller said in a news release.

A 2022 inspection of the 7-foot-wide pipe beneath Garfield Road revealed severe concrete degradation, Miller said. That portion of the sewer was installed in 2000. The damage was caused by hydrogen sulfide, a corrosive gas created by wastewater.

"What our inspections showed would keep you up at night," Miller said in a statement. "We were in danger — maybe not this year but certainly soon — of having an actual sinkhole or some sort of a collapse here."

The department used "spiral wound" PVC to line the interior of 755 feet of pipe, the public workers commissioner said. This is the first time the method has been used in a sewer in Michigan.

"The spiral wound method required less construction space on the surface than some other sewer rehabilitation methods such as excavation of a shaft to reach the interceptor," according to the Department of Public Works. "The interlocking, steel reinforced PVC strip — measuring approximately 3 inches in width — was fed from a spool and down a manhole to reach the interior of the interceptor, where workers guided it by hand into a unique tool which resembled a bicycle sprocket and pressed it up against the interior wall of the pipe as the device turned and locked it in place."

The odor and corrosion control project currently underway focuses on the southeast corner of 21 Mile and Garfield roads. The property is owned by the Department of Public Works.

"A structure that will be built below the surface uses a fan to draw in sewer gas from the interceptor and send it through a carbon filter that extracts the odor before sending cleaner air above ground through a vent pipe," the department said in the news release.

