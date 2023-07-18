Police investigating 'suspicious' deaths of man, woman in Shelby Twp.

Shelby Township Police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found Monday, officials said.

They said the victims are a woman, 42, and a man, 39. Police said their deaths, which occurred in the 11000 block of Whispering Oak Lane near Jewell and 25 Mile roads, are "suspicious."

"At this time, additional information on the subjects will not be available, but our department wishes to relay that there is no danger to the public," they said in a statement. "The Shelby Township Police Department is still investigating this incident and cannot rule out domestic violence as a contributing factor."

