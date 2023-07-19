Macomb Co. woman faces more charges for embezzling from vulnerable adult

A Macomb County woman already facing charges for allegedly stealing from a vulnerable adult for whom she served as guardian now is facing more charges related to embezzling from another vulnerable adult.

Lisa Ludy, 52, of Macomb, has been charged with one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, punishable by up to 20 years in prison, $100,000 fine or both; six counts of financial transaction device-stealing/retaining without consent, punishable by 4 years, $5,000 fine or both; one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult - $1,000 or more, but less than $20,000, punishable by 5 years, a $10,000 fine or both; and count of witness-bribing/intimidating/interfering, punishable by 4 years and/or $5,000.

“Financial exploitation of seniors and other vulnerable adults is a serious crime that calls for substantial penalties," said Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement Wednesday. "My office is committed to investigating and prosecuting those who seek to exploit the very people whose lives guardians and conservators are charged with protecting.”

More:Amid lack of enforcement tools, some Michigan guardians held accountable

The charges mark the second time Ludy has been charged with allegedly stealing from a vulnerable adult. In September 2022, she was charged with nine felonies for allegedly stealing from another vulnerable adult after petitioning to have her company, Community Guardian Care, appointed guardian and conservator for a victim in 2016, Nessel said.

Ludy allegedly "stole the victim’s retirement, Social Security income, inheritance, and the proceeds from the sale of victim’s home after putting it on the market," Nessel reported in a statement. "Ludy also used the victim’s bank accounts to pay personal bills and funnel money to her family’s companies, Career Health Studies, Career Health Training Corporation and Applewood Adult Foster Care Home."