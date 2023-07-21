Macomb County commission approves nearly $190 million for new jail facilities

The Macomb County Board of Commissioners has approved funding for a "transformative project" at the county jail to address infrastructure needs and build a new central intake and assessment center building.

The project is expected to cost roughly $230 million and take five years to complete, according to the county's news release. Around $40 million in funding was approved in the state's $82 billion budget that passed last month and the county is expected to contribute an additional $188 million. Macomb will allocate $129 million from its surplus American Rescue Plan funds and around $59 million from its general fund.

"We are grateful to the Board of Commissioners for supporting the funding to move forward with this transformative project," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said in a statement. "This commitment allows us to address the issues of an aging facility with a mindful approach to mental health and substance use concerns in Macomb County."

The project aims to better equip the Macomb County Jail, which was initially constructed in the 1950s, to deal with the mental health needs of inmates, Hackel said at a news conference in May. Oftentimes individuals experiencing mental health crises spend months in jail waiting for court-ordered competency exams. The new central assessment center will replace the jail's current rehabilitation center, which is no longer functional.

The central assessment center will be used for all new inmate booking and medical examinations. It will contain over 200 new medical beds for inmates with acute or subacute mental health needs, those who are detoxing and the general jail population, county officials said when they announced the plan in May.

The jail's tower, which has roughly 900 inmate beds, will also be upgraded as part of the project.

"This decision marks a crucial milestone in enhancing the safety and well-being of both inmates and staff," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said in a statement. "The proposed central intake and assessment center will enable us to better address the mental health and substance abuse needs of our inmates, and we commend the Board of Commissioners for recognizing the need through their approval of the funding to move this transformational project forward."

hmackay@detroitnews.com