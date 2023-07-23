State police seize short-barreled rifle, double-edged daggers, brass knuckles during traffic stop

Two males were arrested after Michigan State Police found a short-barreled rifle, 12 double-edged daggers and brass knuckles during a traffic stop Saturday.

According to a tweet, troopers stopped a vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Saturday because it was drifting onto the shoulder of M-53 in Washington Township and the car did not have insurance.

A 24-year-old male from Romeo was driving the car and had several warrants for his arrest. Police said they searched the vehicle and found the short-barreled rifle that belonged to the passenger, an 18-year-old male from Lapeer, and the other weapons.

The 24-year-old was turned over to Imlay City Police on his warrants and the 18-year-old was lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

“Troopers are continuing to look for, locate and seize illegal weapons during traffic stops.” Lt. Mike Shaw, Michigan State Police Second District's public information officer, said in the tweet. “By continuing to take these illegal guns off the street we are helping build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure.”