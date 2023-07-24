2 arrested in Washington Twp. after state police find rifle, knives, brass knuckles in car

The Detroit News

Two men were arrested over the weekend after police found a rifle, several double-edged daggers and brass knuckles in their car following a traffic stop in Washington Township.

State police said the traffic stop was conducted at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday on M-53 after they spotted a vehicle drifting onto the shoulder. After speaking with the driver, they learned there was no insurance policy on the vehicle, according to officials.

They also learned the driver, a 24-year-old Romeo man, was wanted by Imlay City Police on several arrest warrants. He was taken into custody.

Troopers then searched the vehicle and found a short-barreled rifle. They determined the rifle belonged to the passenger in the car, an 18-year-old Lapeer man.

Police also found two pairs of brass knuckles and 12 double-edged daggers in the vehicle, authorities said.

Officials said state police turned the driver over to Imlay City Police and took the passenger to the Macomb County Jail to await charges.