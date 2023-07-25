Warren man bound over for trial on human trafficking charges

A 29-year-old Warren man was bound over for trial on charges of human trafficking involving a youth allegedly forced into commercial sex, the Michigan Attorney General's office said Tuesday.

James Earl Madison-Cranford faced a preliminary examination Monday before Judge Shelia Johnson in 46th District Court in Southfield, records show.

He has been charged with:• Human trafficking a minor for commercial activity, a 20-year felony• Accepting earnings from prostitution, a 20-year felony• Transporting a person for prostitution, a 20-year felony• Three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 15-year felony• Assault by strangulation, a 10-year felony• Felonious assault, a 4-year felony• Conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony

Madison-Cranford is being charged as an habitual third offender.

Authorities accuse him of targeting a teenage runaway.

"The state alleges he created an online account offering for sale sex with the minor, set up appointments between other adults and the minor, facilitated logistics for the appointments including her travel, and took the money paid to her," the Attorney General's Office said in a statement.

"The state further alleges Madison-Cranford was physically abusive towards the victim and when she talked about leaving him, he strangled her and held a knife to her neck, leaving bruises on her face and neck."

The case was initially investigated by the FBI’s Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force.

“Human trafficking is a uniquely horrific offense, and its perpetrators often prey upon the most vulnerable in our communities,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel on Tuesday. “I am thankful for our continued partnership with the FBI’s SEMTEC Task Force, and my Department will continue to use the full resources of the law and the state to uproot the scourge of human trafficking from our communities.”

Madison-Cranford has been at the Oakland County Jail since August 2021, records show.

An attorney listed as representing him did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.