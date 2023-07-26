Businesses tied to Lake St. Clair generate $1.6 billion for region, new Macomb Co. study finds

Businesses connected to Lake St. Clair generate about $1.6 billion for the region and recreation on the lake has skyrocketed over the last decade, according to a new study by Macomb County.

Findings of the Lake St. Clair Valuation Study were released during Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel's annual "State of the Lake" address Wendesday at MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township. Flanked by other county leaders, Hackel called Lake St. Clair "the busiest freshwater lake in the country, especially in the summer months."

"We always say the lake is a great asset but now we're putting numbers to that so people can truly understand what we have here in Macomb County and the opportunities that are," said Hackel.

Officials said the study is the first the county has conducted on the impact Lake St. Clair has on it. They plan to use the findings to promote the region and identify shortcomings.

Among the key findings:

∎ Businesses connected to the lake, such as those in the boating and restaurant sector, generate about $1.6 billion for the region and employ more than 18,000 people.

∎ Macomb County has about 160 miles of shoreline on Lake St. Clair Macomb County has about 51.4 miles of actual shoreline on the lake, but has another 109 miles when counting canals, piers, docks and seawalls, they said.

∎ Recreation on the lake is on the rise. The study found charter boat trips on Lake St. Clair has skyrocketed 620% from 2012 to 2022 and its marinas saw 1.4 million visitors in that time.

Gerry Santoro, program director for Parks and Natural Resources with the Macomb County Planning and Economic Development Department, said the study took about 11 months to conduct and cost the county about $50,000.

The study was led by two Michigan State University professors and the research was done by them and the planning and development department's staff, he said.

"The MSU professors that we hired to assist us said the $1.6 billion figure is extremely conservative because there are some things that can't be measured," he said. "They told us they wouldn't be surprised if it was actually over $2 billion."

Santoro said the real work will be taking the study's findings and capitalizing on them. Ideas included in the study include buying waterfront property to improve access to the lake; promoting year-round recreation and tourism; and encouraging the development of a lake-side resort or mixed-use hotel.

Also at the event Wednesday, officials announced they were forming a taskforce led by the Macomb County Chamber to explore ways to boost the economy around the lake. They said the group will come together over the next couple of months.

One of the troubling issues on the lake for the last 13 years has been the growing presence of a type of algae called Lyngbya. Mats hundreds of feet wide and thick enough to stand have sprouted up along the lake shore in Harrison Township and have been colloquially referred to as "the muck" since 2010.

Lyngbya grows in freshwater lakes and rivers, and large growths have taken over entire marinas on Lake St. Clair. Residents often complain that the mats smell like rot in the summer and report that the algae mats grow back after attempts to remove them.

The Army Corps of Engineers in May began collecting samples of the algae as part of a study to determine how the bacterium grows and whether it poses health risks.

Macomb County and federal officials said in March that they were teaming up for a two-year, $400,000 study of the muck.

Hackel said Wednesday the county is waiting to see what that study finds before its government can begin working on a solution.

