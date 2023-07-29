Chesterfield Township man, 27, fatally shot, police say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a Chesterfield Township man Saturday morning, following an argument and physical altercation inside of an apartment building.

The shooting occurred early Saturday morning at the Aspen Creek Apartments on 23 Mile Road near Interstate 94, the Chesterfield Township Police Department said in a news release. The time of the incident was unclear.

Police found an unidentified 27-year-old man bleeding from an apparent bullet wound on the ground outside of the apartment building and began rendering first aid. The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said.

Officers took a nearby, unidentified 24-year-old Eastpointe man into custody and lodged him at the Macomb County Jail, according to the release.

Police said criminal charges will be presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office next week.

