Eastpointe man, 29, accused in Roseville sex assault, shooting charged

An Eastpointe man accused of sexually assaulting a woman and firing a gun at her husband Saturday in Roseville has been charged, police said.

Dakarai Lamar Farmer, 29, was arraigned Tuesday in Roseville's 39th District Court on several charges, including being a felon in possession of a weapon, a 4-year felony; assault with a dangerous weapon, a 4-year felony; three counts of using a firearm during a felony, a 2-year felony; and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 2-year misdemeanor.

A judge set Farmer's bond at $30,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for next week Wednesday.

Police said officers were called at about 1:35 p.m. Saturday to the area of 10 Mile and Gratiot for a report of shots fired. They arrived and were told that a man had sexually assaulted a woman and fired a gun at the victim's husband, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed the suspect had grabbed the woman in front of her business and groped her. She broke loose from her attacker and he brandished a gun at her, police said.

The woman's husband came from inside the business to intervene and confronted the man, they said. The suspect fired several shots at the woman's husband. Neither victim was struck by the rounds and they went back inside the business. The suspect then fled south on Gratiot into the city of Eastpointe, according to police.

After getting a description of the suspect, officers canvassed the area. Investigators obtained an image of the suspect from a security camera of a business in the area.

A person who was walking in the area told an officer that he had seen the suspect in the area of Gratiot and Deerfield Street. Police went to that area and searched on foot. Investigators went door-to-door until a resident told them the suspect had a relative who lives on the street.

Police went to the home and found the suspect inside. He was arrested and taken to the Macomb County Jail to await charges.

According to the Michigan Department of Corrections, Farm is on probation for failing to pay child support. He was sentenced in December 2022 to two years of probation.

