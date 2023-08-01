Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith accepts plea deal

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to official misconduct in office, tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit forgery of a false Weber security group account in a virtual hearing.

The three felonies are punishable by five, four and 14 years in prison, respectively. Smith was offered a plea deal by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office last month in which seven counts against him were dropped.

Smith was accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug and drunken driving forfeiture funds while in office.

"The plea bargain was made between the Attorney General's Office and the defendant and it's not the job of the court to reject the plea based on comments or opinions of the public," Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Nanci Grant said at the hearing, noting she had received emails and comments from the public about the plea deal. "It's ... the state's attorney general who brings the charges, looks at the strength of their case and determines the most just and fair outcome or the people of the state of Michigan."

Grant is presiding as the judge because members the Macomb Circuit Court bench recused themselves.

Smith resigned within days of being charged in 2020, and a guilty plea for the three felonies will significantly limit his ability to run for office in the future, Assistant Attorney General Mike Frezza said during the hearing.

"He's no longer in a position to harm the people," Frezza said. "He has lost his law license, I understand from the State Bar, and the people are further protected through that. It was the judgment of the Michigan Department of Attorney General that this is a fair and just result."

Both Nessel and Smith are Democrats.

Smith's sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m.

hmackay@detroitnews.com