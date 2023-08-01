5 communities under boil water alert due to Macomb Co. main break

Crews with the regional water authority are investigating the cause of a break Tuesday in a Macomb County main that's resulted in boil water alerts for at least five communities.

Great Lakes Water Authority officials said the leak in a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile near North Avenue was discovered just after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The leak has resulted in a "large drop in water pressure," they said.

As a result, the authority has issued a mandatory Boil Water Advisory for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the east side of Rochester.

More than an estimated 156,000 people live in the four Macomb County communities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Rochester, which is in Oakland County, has a population of nearly 76,000.

Officials said water needs to be boiled for at least one minute and then cooled to kill any bacteria in it. A loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system, they said. The bacteria is common and generally not harmful, but can cause illness.

The water authority said the boil water advisory will remain in effect until test results verify the water is safe to drink. It will advise the affected communities when the alert has been lifted, they said.

In the meantime, residents of the five communities should use boiled, bottled, or disinfected water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

For more information, call the Great Lakes Water Authority Water Quality at (313) 926-8102 or (313) 926-8128 or email waterquality@glwater.org.

Macomb County officials also said Tuesday that 24 Mile Road between North Avenue and Fairchild Road is closed due to the water main break. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

