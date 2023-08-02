Man convicted of sexually assaulting youth at Roseville hotel sentenced

A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to at least 25-40 years in prison in connection with sexually assaulting a youth at a Roseville hotel, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

Dewon Henderson was sentenced in front of Macomb Circuit Court Judge Kathryn Viviano.

A jury convicted him in June of criminal sexual conduct after a four-day trial.

The sexual assault involving the minor happened in December 2021, officials said in a statement.

Besides his prison time, Henderson must also register on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry and have lifetime electronic monitoring, according to the release.

“We send a clear message to those who would prey on the innocent that we will pursue you relentlessly, and you will face the full weight of the law," said county Prosecutor Peter Lucido on Wednesday. "