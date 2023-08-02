Police: Custody hearing leads to car chase, shooting in Eastpointe

One person is in custody and two people were wounded after a fight erupted following a custody court hearing Tuesday, Eastpointe police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the hearing was held Tuesday in Macomb County Circuit Court in Mount Clemens. Family members of one of the parents involved in the hearing were upset by its outcome and a fight broke out.

Police said the other parent in the case left Mount Clemens along with family members. They all drove to Eastpointe and were followed by the other parent's family members, authorities said.

The fight escalated on Gratiot Avenue and Bell Avenue between 9 Mile and 10 Mile roads, they said. A couple of members of each party fired shots at each other, officials said.

One person was shot in the arm and wounded. Police said that person was taken to a hospital to be treated.

Another person was grazed in the head by a round, they said. Medics tended to that person at the scene and refused further medical treatment.

Investigators said several windows of nearby businesses were damaged by stray bullets.

They also said a motorist suspected of being involved in the fight crashed a vehicle into Grady's Lounge on Gratiot north of 10 Mile in Roseville.

Police said the victims remained at the scene when officers arrived but one suspect fled. He was arrested several hours later, they said.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing and they will submit their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident should call the Eastpointe Public Safety Department at (586) 445-9415.