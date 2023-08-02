Argument, fight, then fatal gunshot: Suspect charged in shooting at Chesterfield Twp. apartments

A suspect has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting last weekend in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Dejon Allen Drake, 24, was arraigned Tuesday through 42-2 District Court in New Baltimore, records show, on charges of second degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon.

The Eastpointe resident pleaded not guilty. He remained in the Macomb County Jail on a $2 million bond.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Aug. 9.

Drake was arrested within hours of the shooting reported early Saturday at the Aspen Creek Apartments on 23 Mile Road.

Officers found a 27-year-old man bleeding from a gunshot wound on the ground outside the building. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

An investigation found the shooting stemmed from a fight at the complex. Other details, including the victim's name, were not released.