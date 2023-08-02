Warren Mayor Fouts to sue city council, says civil rights were violated

Warren ― Warren Mayor Jim Fouts plans to hold a news conference Wednesday to announce he's suing the city council, claiming it violated his federal civil rights by blocking his bid for a fifth term.

He said the conference will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the Andiamo Showroom on 14 Mile between Mound and Van Dyke. The mayor said he will be joined by his attorney Nabih Ayad.

Fouts said in a statement he issued Wednesday morning that he has filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit.

Earlier this year, the Warren City Council filed a lawsuit to prevent Fouts from seeking re-election. Fouts was first elected mayor in 2007 and is in his 16th year in office.

The council cited a 2020 voter-approved amendment to the city charter that limits mayors to serving three, four-year terms. The amendment overturned a measure approved by voters in 2016 that allowed the mayor to serve up to five terms for a total of 20 years maximum.

In March, a Macomb County Circuit Court Judge ruled Fouts was allowed to run for a fifth term.

But in April, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Fouts was ineligible to run for mayor. Fouts appealed the decision.

The next month, the Michigan Supreme Court decided not to take up his appeal. Fouts said its ruling was a "profound disappointment."

During his "State of the City" address in June, Fouts called on Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to investigate the decisions of the Michigan State Supreme Court and the state Court of Appeals. Nessel's office didn't comment.

He also said that If the state won't investigate, he will request a federal investigation into the Michigan court system.

