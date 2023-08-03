Boil water alert lifted for 5 communities after Macomb Co. main break

A boil water advisory for residents in four Macomb County communities and part of one Oakland County city has been lifted, officials said.

The advisory issued Tuesday was due to a break in a leak in a 36-inch water transmission main on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue in Macomb Township, according to officials with the regional water authority. The alert was for more than 150,000 residents in Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven, and the east side of Rochester.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said Thursday that the results of a second round of water quality testing came back clear of bacteria. Officials said Wednesday the first round came back clear of bacteria.

"All testing has confirmed that the water is safe to consume and cook with and meets all Safe Drinking Water Act regulations," Suzanne Coffey, GLWA's Chief Executive Officer said in a statement Thursday. "I want to thank the residents of the five impacted communities, as well as our member partners, for their patience throughout this challenging situation and as we worked to fulfill our obligation to protect the public’s health."

She also said that work to repair the main break continues and an investigation into the break's cause will be conducted.

