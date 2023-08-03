Video shows apparent main break puncturing road, sending water soaring in Macomb Twp.

The Detroit News

A geyser-like rupture from a possible water main break on a Macomb Township road Tuesday was captured on video.

Water shot more than 20 feet into the air from a large hole on the two lane road near 23 Mile and Romeo Plank, according to the video posted by Aaron Monzo on the Shelby Township & Utica Michigan Residents Group Facebook page.

Workers in orange vests were filmed setting up construction cones as the hole blasted water.

No other details were given in the clip.

"Just flex tape the road," one commenter in the group said.

"That sprinkler is a bit obnoxious," said another.

The incident was separate from a leak in a 36-inch water transmission main about 4 miles away, on 24 Mile Road near North Avenue in Macomb Township, found around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The cause of the leak is unclear but it resulted in a drop in water pressure, prompting a boil alert advisory.

The advisory was issued for Chesterfield Township, Lennox Township, Macomb Township, New Haven and the east side of Rochester and will remain in effect until at least Thursday. That's when results from tests on the water will verify it is safe to drink.

More than an estimated 156,000 people live in the four Macomb County communities, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Rochester, which is in Oakland County, has a population of about 13,000.

The Great Lakes Water Authority on Wednesday said test results from the first round of water quality sampling came back clear.