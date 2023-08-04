Macomb Co. contractor charged with taking customer's $60K deposit, never starting job

A 30-year-old contractor has been charged in connection with taking a $60,000 deposit from a customer and failing to perform any work, Shelby Township police announced Friday.

Brandon Lewis Heitmann was arraigned July 28 through 41A District Court charged on two counts, records show: false pretenses of more than $50,000 and the fraudulent use of a building contract fund.

In June, a township resident filed a police report stating that in August 2022, she hired the contractor to dig and install an inground pool at her home, the Police Department said in a statement.

Heitmann is listed as the owner and CEO of Exigent Design & Build. According to its website, the firm is "dedicated to becoming the leading landscape construction company in Michigan as well as worldwide."

The resident agreed to pay Heitmann a $60,000 deposit for the job with June as the completion date, but since then, he never started the job, according to the release.

"The contractor stated that he was having financial problems and could not complete the job or refund the money to the homeowners," officials wrote.

Township police detectives investigated and presented their findings to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized the charges.

“Our department is currently investigating another case with this same individual, and I urge anyone who feels that they may have been scammed by this contractor to file a report immediately with their local police department, as we feel there may be more victims out there," Police Chief Robert Shelide said Friday.

Heitmann, a Washington Township resident, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and posted a $30,000 bond, court records show.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday before Judge Douglas Shepherd. Another hearing follows on Aug. 14.