Metro Detroiters set to vote as lawsuit keeps roiling Warren mayor's primary election

Warren — Metro Detroit voters prepared to vote Tuesday to narrow down fields for elected officials and decide on ballot issues including school bonds and millage renewals as a dispute about Warren Mayor Jim Fouts' removal from the ballot continued to roil the six-candidate race to select his successor.

On Monday, the Warren City Council warned Mayor Jim Fouts against meddling in Tuesday's mayoral primary election as it filed a motion to dismiss his federal lawsuit against it and election officials that seeks $1 million in damages, the decertification of the primary election and the scheduling of a special election with Fouts' name on the ballot.

Fouts is arguing that his civil rights were violated when he was barred from running for a fifth term as mayor ― in an unanimous ruling of a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals that the Michigan Supreme Court decided against hearing an appeal of. The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 2, less than a week before the primary election Fouts seeks to decertify.

But Southfield-based political analyst Mario Morrow said he didn't foresee the lawsuit affecting the Warren mayoral election.

In other communities, the issues are less heated.

In Wayne County, there is a battle to determine the finalists for who will lead Westland. Six candidates are running in the Westland mayoral primary to decide which two will advance to the fall election, hoping to fill the two remaining years of the term of former Mayor Bill Wild, who led the city for 16 years before resigning in January to take a private sector job.

The candidates include interim Mayor Mike Londeau, State Rep. Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, and Westland City Council member Jim Godbout. Three others are local political newcomers — Ali Awadi, Anthony Jones and Ronald Sassak.

Among the issues in the race are hiring more police, transforming Westland Mall and maintaining a balanced budget after millions of dollars in federal COVID money runs out. The race could also affect Michigan Democrats' narrow majority in the state House if Coleman were to be elected mayor.

There are races to winnow down the fields for mayor in Melvindale and Riverview as well as campaigns to slim down the fields for city council posts in Grosse Pointe Park, Hamtramck, one Inkster district and Riverview. There are also city and school district ballot proposals in three communities including Riverview and Hamtramck and four property tax millage renewals in Grosse Ile Township.

In Oakland County, voters are determining how to winnow the field for electing a new city clerk in Southfield and deciding bond requests or millage renewals in three school districts. In Southfield, four candidates are running in the primary for city clerk in Michigan's 12th most populous city to replace former Clerk Sherikia Hawkins, who resigned in October after pleading no contest to election-related charges filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in 2019. The two top vote getters advance to the November election.

Warren race heats up

In Warren, Fouts is fighting to get back on the ballot after endorsing another candidate in the mayoral primary. Fouts' lawyer filed an emergency motion for an expedited review in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Friday. The council responded Monday with a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling it a "frivolous" attempt to disrupt the election and cancel thousands of votes.

"To propose that an election is invalid, I think that card's been played nationally and at the state level and it's not good," city council president and mayoral candidate Patrick Green said. "Let's just move forward and start fixing our city."

Over 8,800 absentee votes in Warren had been requested as of Thursday and over 6,400 ballots mailed, according to a news release from the city council. Green said he expects Tuesday's primary election to move forward undisrupted.

"If there is any attempt by the mayor to interfere with the election or the reporting of election results, our attorneys will be on standby to file an action in court to protect the integrity of our election process," Green said.

Fouts' attorney Nabih Ayad said the lawsuit is not interfering with the election and Fouts' constitutional rights should be valued above the inconvenience of voting again in a special election.

"We never told the court to stop the election for tomorrow," Fouts' attorney Nabih Ayad said Monday. "No, no one really wants to go out and vote again or what have you. But the law and the Constitution is more important than the inconvenience that some folks have to endure."

Mayoral candidate George Dimas, director of the city's Human Resources Department and a former council member, didn't respond Monday to a request for comment. Dimas has been endorsed by Fouts.

Some candidates sidestepped Fouts' lawsuit while others lambasted it.

Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard said the people of Warren voted for Fouts to be term-limited and he should stop trying to overturn that decision. She encouraged voters to do their research on all candidates ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

"It's already hard enough as it is to just go out to vote," Nard said. "And for the mayor of the city to ask judges to overturn their votes, the will of the people, speaks volumes."

Former City Council member Scott Cameron Stevens said he doesn't think the lawsuit will go anywhere and said Fouts is "grasping at straws."

"The election's gonna take place tomorrow and the votes are gonna count," said Stevens, another mayoral hopeful. "Go out and vote. ... But don't pay any attention to Jim Fouts."

Fouts announced the lawsuit at a news conference last week and said he would not be threatened by the council.

"You can go on and say whatever you want to about Jim Fouts, but this is about the fact that everybody has the right to be able to exert their constitutional rights," Fouts said at a news conference.

Rep. Lori Stone said the issue is up to the courts to decide and is focusing on her campaign's priorities, which include accountability and transparency in government as well as collaboration and cooperation between branches and levels of government.

"Voters should treat tomorrow as the primary election," Stone said Monday. "They should come out to the polls, they should find the candidate that is their best fit for local leadership."

Alfonso King wants to stay out of Fouts' latest actions.

"I don't want to get into politics with him about what's going on," said King, a retiree from the military and Chrysler. "That's up to him. ... I'm trying to stay away from that and kind of run my campaign on what I want to do to become mayor."

Morrow, the political analyst, doesn't think the lawsuit will have a major effect on the primary or decrease voter turnout.

"As a citizen, he can file as many lawsuits as he wants to try to get on the ballot and maintain his possibility of being the mayor," Morrow said. "But I think that the people have spoken, the courts have spoken and that he should just fall in line with the court's decision and let the folks who are currently... eligible to run for mayor see it through."

Morrow expects voter turnout in Warren to be high because people are excited about the possibility of having a new mayor.

"These are the last hours to campaign. It's anybody's to win," Morrow said. "I think it all depends on who has the strongest voter turnout among their group and, in addition to that, the number of absentee ballots that they were able to successfully steer in their direction."

Eastpointe mayor under fire

In Eastpointe, the mayor is facing a different kind of fight for her political life as Monica Owens battles to keep her job against three challengers as she prepares to stand trial for allegedly submitting a fraudulent application for a COVID-19 grant in 2020.

Owens, the city's first Black mayor, is facing a rematch with Michael Klinefelt, a Wayne County assistant prosecutor and former City Council member who lost four years ago by 19 votes in a five-candidate field. The other challengers are Mary Hall-Rayford, a retired educator who serves on the Eastpointe Community school board, and City Council member Stacy Cobb-Muñiz.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido is accusing Owens of receiving $10,000 under false pretenses. Her fraudulent application was submitted to the Macomb County Small Business Sustainability program under the CARES Act Small Business fund, said the prosecutor's office, which did not specify what the false pretenses were.

Owens' challengers have not highlighted her legal troubles but have argued they would unite a divided city — veiled attacks on her nearly four years in office.

Owens has not directly responded to questions about her legal troubles, but told The Detroit News previously that she is focusing on the challenges in the city, adding that "the residents voted for me and they believe in me."

hmackay@detroitnews.com

How to vote

Voters across Metro Detroit are set to vote Tuesday on a variety of elected official races and ballot proposals. Polls in select communities will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots must be returned to the local clerk’s office before the polls close to be counted. Among the highest profile races are the primaries for the mayor of Warren, Michigan’s third most populous city; Westland and Eastpointe. There are various city and school district millage and bond issues, millage renewals and other ballot questions, including a proposed marijuana moratorium in Riverview.