Warren City Council warns Fouts against election meddling as it seeks to toss his lawsuit

Warren — The City Council on Monday warned Mayor Jim Fouts against meddling in Tuesday's mayoral primary election as it filed a motion to dismiss his federal lawsuit against it and other officials that seeks $1 million in damages and a special election with Fouts' name on the ballot.

The council and other local election officials are named as defendants and Fouts is arguing that his civil rights were violated when he was barred from running for a fifth term as mayor ― in an unanimous ruling of a three-judge panel of the state Court of Appeals and the Michigan Supreme Court, which didn't hear his appeal.

The lawsuit was filed on Aug. 2, less than a week before the primary election Fouts seeks to decertify.

"We instructed our attorneys to file an immediate motion to dismiss this frivolous lawsuit that attempts to disrupt our election process and cancel thousands of votes by Warren voters," Warren City Council President and mayoral candidate Patrick Green said in a Monday statement. "The council is completely dumbfounded by the mayor’s demand for $1 million in damages for anxiety, insomnia and heartburn. The mayor should reimburse the taxpayers for all these lawsuits that are a direct result of his repeated failure to follow our laws and charter.”

Fouts and his office didn't immediately respond Monday to a request for comment.

Fouts' legacy and reputation have been tarnished, and he has lost income and suffered from emotional and physical distress due to "the stifling of his political career," according to his lawsuit filed last week.

In addition to monetary damages, Fouts wants a federal judge to decertify the mayoral primary election and schedule a special election with his name on the ballot. He filed an emergency motion for expedited review in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on Friday.

The council expects Tuesday's election to move forward without any disruptions. Six candidates, including Green, are running for mayor and over 6,400 absentee ballots had been mailed as of Thursday, according to the council's Monday news release. Fouts has endorsed the city's human resources director George Dimas for mayor. The other candidates for the nonpartisan job are state Rep. Lori Stone, Macomb County Commissioner Michelle Nard, former City Council member Scott Cameron Stevens and resident Alfonso King.

"If there is any attempt by the mayor to interfere with the election or the reporting of election results, our attorneys will be on standby to file an action in court to protect the integrity of our election process," Green said.

Fouts' federal lawsuit was filed months after the Michigan Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that a voter-approved 2020 amendment to the Warren city charter limited him to three, four-year terms as mayor. City council member Ron Papandrea initially filed the lawsuit to determine if Fouts was eligible to run for mayor or not. Fouts is currently serving his fourth term and argued that the new term limits could not be enforced retroactively under the 2020 amendment.

The Michigan State Supreme Court denied Fouts' appeal in May, affirming the Court of Appeals' decision and blocking his bid to seek a fifth term in office.

Fouts now argues that the Warren council, election commission, clerk and Macomb County clerk violated his constitutional rights by retroactively enforcing the 2020 term limits and excluding him from the ballot, according to the complaint filed last week.

The council said Fouts' constitutional rights were not violated and that the U.S. Supreme Court and 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals have ruled that late challenges to an election are not appropriate. They also argue that the state Court of Appeals is the source of Fouts' alleged injury, according to the motion filed Monday.

"(The) Plaintiff is simply wrong that there is a constitutional right to be a candidate for the office of mayor (no such constitutional right exists)," the council's motion said. "Since the state court litigation has already decided whether the 2020 mayoral term limit applies to Plaintiff (it does) and prevents him from appearing on the ballot for the 2023 election, Plaintiff is collaterally estopped from trying to relitigate that issue in this case."

The council plans to seek reimbursement from Fouts for all of the city's legal fees, council Secretary Mindy Moore said in the news release.

"The mayor has known for over three months that he would not be on the ballot, and this last-minute attempt to invalidate our city election is inexcusable," Moore said. "Taxpayers do not owe the mayor one penny for all his self-inflicted wounds because he will not follow the law."

