Stellantis to test water at Warren plant after 2 workers test positive for Legionnaires' disease

Stellantis, the maker of Jeep and Chrysler, is doing water testing at a plant in Warren after two employees there were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, according to the company.

The automaker does not know how the employees came in contact with the bacteria, but is testing water sources out of an abundance of caution, Stellantis said in a statement. The employees work at the Warren Truck Assembly Plant on East 9 Mile Road.

Legionnaires' disease is a serious pneumonia caused by the Legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control. People get sick when they breathe in or accidentally swallow water containing the bacteria into the lungs.

Legionnaires' disease causes a cough, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches, as well as possible diarrhea, nausea and confusion. It is similar to other types of pneumonia. Most healthy people exposed to the bacteria do not get sick.

