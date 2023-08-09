Let it grow: Macomb County seeks to double its tree canopy

Chesterfield Township — Macomb County is going green ― at least when it comes to trees.

Michigan's third largest county is working to double its tree canopy across 27, which officials say will help reduce flooding, reduce energy usage, boost property values and cut pollution.

Earlier this week, county officials held a dedication ceremony for 20 new trees planted at Chesterfield Township's Pollard Park. They were funded through a $25,000 grant from CN Railway and the America in Bloom program.

The county's current tree canopy stands around 26%, according to Green Macomb, a planning and economic development the county initiative launched in 2016. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends 40% tree coverage or better in urban areas.

Amanda Oparka, a senior director for parks and natural resources with the Macomb County Planning & Economic Development department, said several tree diseases such as Emerald ash borer and Dutch elm disease have played a role in why Macomb has such a low tree canopy.

"We realized that we need to plant a diversity of species so that if another disease comes in, it doesn't continue to wipe out our tree canopy," she said.

Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel said the county is committed to improving the quality of life in our communities and "one way we do that is by planting trees," he said in a statement.

Oparka said planting more trees in the county has multiple benefits, including increasing property values by 15%; providing health benefits to urban populations by improving cardiovascular health; reducing energy costs during summer and winter months; and absorbing stormwater to reduce flooding. A greater number of trees also reduces pollution by removing particulates from the air.

According to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Forestry, there are an estimated 5.5 billion trees, or nearly 40%, in urban areas nationally that contain 127 million acres of leaf area and 44 million tons of dry-weight leaf biomass. Those trees reduce air pollution, building energy use and pollutant emissions, the study noted.

Oparka said the county recently received a $500,000 grant from the USDA Forest Service, and another roughly $60,000 from the state to observe changes in the tree canopy to put more trees in the ground over the next five years. But as more communities develop in the region, it presents challenges as far as measuring how the county's tree canopy has increased.

"Some of our communities are still developing with new subdivisions or an industrial park, so they may offset where we've increased tree canopy in some of our already-developed communities," she said. "I suspect that we will notice in some of our urban communities that tree canopy has increased, where as a Macomb Township or Washington Township where there's still developing, we'll see a decrease in those communities," Oparka said.

In addition to the America in Bloom and CN Railway grant, the Pollard Park planting was supported through funds from the Rotary Club of Anchor Bay, with volunteer assistance provided by 30 local high school students, county officials said.

