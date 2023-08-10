Police warn of fake Clinton Township police phone scam

Clinton Township — If Clinton Township Police Detective Jay Anderson calls asking for money, call Clinton Township police — it's a scam, officials warned Thursday.

Township police sent out an alert Thursday about a scam in which "an unknown subject has been randomly reaching out to people, via telephone, and representing themselves as Det. Anderson from the Clinton Township Police Department," according to a press release.

None of the calls showed a number on caller ID. The scammer in each case said, "This call is being recorded" and then asked "Are you on a secure line?" or "Are you in a secure area?" the release said.

In each case, the caller identified himself as “Officer Jay Anderson badge number 338C, Clinton Township Police Department." The man then asked for money.

"(He) used police terms such as '10-4,'" the release said.

"The Clinton Township Police Department will never ask for any payment or any financial information to make a payment over the phone," the release said.

Anyone suspected of being targeted is asked to call Clinton Township Police at (586) 493-7857.

