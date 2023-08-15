Teen driver faces charges in Sterling Heights crash that left pregnant woman dead, 2 hurt

Sterling Heights — The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office is deciding charges against a 16-year-old driver in a crash last weekend that left a woman and her unborn child dead and her husband and 2-year-old son injured.

The Detroit teen, who was not hurt, has been taken into custody; an investigation is ongoing, said Lt. Mario Bastianelli, public information officer for the Sterling Heights Police Department.

The Macomb County prosecutor is weighing whether to charge the suspect as an adult, he added.

Reached Tuesday, the Macomb Prosecutor's Office said they're waiting for warrant request and will issue charges either as adult or juvenile thereafter. He isn't expected to be arraigned later in the day.

Meanwhile, the 34-year-old father in the collision remains hospitalized and his 2-year-old son has sustained injuries, Sterling Heights police said.

Norman Gumma was listed in critical condition with severe head trauma and his son, Elijah, suffered fractured ribs and lacerated organs after a suspect fleeing a traffic stop ran a red light and collided with Gumma's vehicle, killing Faith, 31, and their unborn child, according to police and a GoFundMe page set up on the family's behalf.

Around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police attempted to make a traffic stop near Van Dyke Avenue and 15 Mile Road. The 16-year-old driving a tan Chevrolet Equinox ran a red light at Metropolitan Parkway, striking the Gumma family's GMC Terrain, according to the investigation.

Faith Gumma sustained injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

"We appreciate the amount of love, prayers, and support that has been demonstrated since the news broke," Patrick Rabban wrote on the family's GoFundMe page. "We’re all going through some really tough times as we learn how to accept and cope with the reality on our hands."

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims and their families of this tragic incident," police wrote in a news release.

