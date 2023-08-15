Suspect in theft hit by car on I-94 while running from Roseville police

A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being struck by a car Monday on Interstate 94 in Roseville while running from police, officials said.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. on westbound I-94 near the Gratiot Avenue entrance ramp, according to authorities.

They said the man is a suspect in a theft from a convenience store. An officer tried to arrest the man but he resisted and ran away after they struggled, police reported.

Officers chased the suspect, who jumped a fence and ran onto the freeway and into oncoming traffic, authorities said.

They said the man was hit by a single vehicle. The vehicle's driver was unhurt but was very emotional after the crash, police said.

A Roseville police officer who had been pursuing the suspect was about 20 yards behind him when the crash happened. He told investigators the driver had no chance of avoiding the man because he directly ran into the oncoming car's path.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez