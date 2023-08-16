Clinton Township police investigate fatal head-on crash

Clinton Township police are investigating a fatal car crash that killed a mother and left her 8-year-old daughter and another driver in critical condition Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 5:22 p.m. on northbound Groesbeck Highway, south of North Avenue, Clinton Township police said in a news release. A gray 2019 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Groesbeck when one of the drivers had to make an evasive maneuver, causing her to cross the center lane into oncoming traffic, according to police. A tan 2020 Lincoln Nautilus traveling north on the highway crashed head-on into the Suburban.

Both vehicles caught fire but the flames were extinguished by a motorist who stopped at the scene, Clinton Township police said.

The Suburban was driven by a 51-year-old Macomb Township woman who had to be extricated from the vehicle along with her daughter. Both were taken to McLaren Hospital, where the driver was pronounced dead. Her daughter has been transferred to Children's Hospital in Detroit and was in critical condition, police said.

A 50-year-old Macomb Township woman driving the Nautilus was extricated from her vehicle and taken to McLaren Macomb Hospital, where she remained in critical condition Tuesday, police said.

Police did not release the names of the victims.

The speed limit where the crash occurred is 50 mph. Clinton Township police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The crash is under investigation. Clinton Township police ask witnesses or people with information about the crash to contact the traffic office at (586) 493-7935 or the front desk at (586) 493-7802.

