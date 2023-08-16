Rabid skunks confirmed in Macomb County

Macomb Township health officials are urging residents to take caution after two rabies-positive skunks were identified in the county and interacted with family pets.

Two skunks in Macomb Township that tested positive were recently found within 3 miles of each other, county officials said in a statement Wednesday. A third was identified in Clinton Township in June.

"All three skunks engaged family pets and were subsequently euthanized and tested," according to the release. "Given the proximity of the subject skunks, residents are strongly encouraged to take caution for themselves and their pets when they see a skunk due to the possibility of localized transmission."

If rabid skunks are suspected, officials urge residents to call Macomb County Animal Control at (586) 469-5115.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms can be similar to the flu, including weakness or discomfort, fever or headache, officials said.

The CDC recommends leaving all wild life alone. If bitten or scratched, people should speak with a health care provider about whether treatment is needed. For pets, regular vaccination is recommended as well as spaying and neutering.

